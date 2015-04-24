BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Apr 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date February 17,2020
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25 basis points
Reoffer price 101.0850
Payment Date May 08,2015
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.0 billion sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1031001198
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.