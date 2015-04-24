April 24 Orient Securities Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 789.8 percent y/y at 1.9 billion yuan ($306.80 million)

* Says board approves unit Orient Futures to issue up to 600 million yuan subordinated bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GeYlIR; bit.ly/1z0Ox8g

