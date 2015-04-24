Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Beijing Ultrapower Software Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 20.65 percent y/y at 624.41 million yuan ($100.83 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 41.75 percent y/y at 39.38 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OkzjSm; bit.ly/1JkJwe4
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order