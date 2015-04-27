April 27 EBay Inc Chief Executive John
Donahoe has supported arguments made by Google Inc in
its defense in an antitrust case, saying the two companies are
direct competitors in online shopping, the Financial Times
reported.
Barriers between different areas of online commerce are
breaking down, Donahoe said in an interview with FT,
highlighting the challenges the European Commission faces in
bringing the high-profile case. (on.ft.com/1Idg4Ff)
The European Union accused Google of cheating consumers and
competitors by distorting Web search results to favor its own
shopping service, after a five-year investigation that could
change the rules for business online.
Google said in a blog post that it strongly disagreed with
the EU's statement of objections and would make the case that
its products have fostered competition and benefited consumers.
EBay and Google were not available for comment outside
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)