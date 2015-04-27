Apr 27 (Reuters)- Nissin Kogyo Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 227.84 220.87 220.00 111.80 (+3.2 pct) (+26.8 pct) Operating 17.58 19.42 18.00 9.55 (-9.4 pct) (+121.6 pct) Recurring 20.07 21.70 19.00 9.95 (-7.5 pct) (+105.4 pct) Net 10.45 12.20 10.50 5.60 (-14.4 pct) (+147.8 pct) EPS 160.93 yen 188.14 yen 161.68 yen 86.23 yen Ann Div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q2 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q4 Div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Nissin Kogyo Co Ltd is a parts maker. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.