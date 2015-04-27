UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
, April 27 () - Apr 27 (Reuters)- Showa Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 268.49 272.79 272.00 133.00 (-1.6 pct) (+17.1 pct) Operating 16.37 20.21 16.60 9.20 (-19.0 pct) (+58.4 pct) Recurring 18.43 21.52 17.50 9.70 (-14.4 pct) (+54.6 pct) Net 11.65 6.86 8.70 5.20 (+69.8 pct) (-14.1 pct) EPS 153.38 yen 90.32 yen 114.52 yen 68.45 yen Ann Div 37.00 yen 28.00 yen 38.00 yen -Q2 Div 18.00 yen 14.00 yen 19.00 yen -Q4 Div 19.00 yen 14.00 yen 19.00 yen NOTE - Showa Corp makes hydraulic shock-absorbers. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources