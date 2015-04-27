BRIEF-Anteo Diagnostics secures over $1 million via short term loans
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 154.2 percent y/y at 586.8 million yuan ($94.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DPenaV
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Has secured just over $1 million via short term loans with shareholders, ceo and majority of board members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pre-specified success criteria of Phase 1B breast cancer trial have been met, and study will now progress to Phase 2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a capital raising. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: