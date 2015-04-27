April 27 Fujian Funeng Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 3 billion yuan ($482.43 million)in private placement of shares to fund wind farm projects, repay loans

* Says shares to resume trading on April 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Jv4xTe; bit.ly/1z5h9Ni

