April 27 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 805 million yuan ($129.45 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bvOR3I ; bit.ly/1JKmTfI

