April 27 Muyuan Foodstuff Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($160.81 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on April 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Frczue ; bit.ly/1DCIh2R

