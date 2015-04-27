UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 27 Zhangzidao Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 swings to net loss of 1.2 billion yuan ($192.97 million) versus net profit of 96.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Dt41gc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2185 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources