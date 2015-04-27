April 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Permanent TSB Bank Plc
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 8.625 pct
Issue price 100.029
Spread 835.6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 06, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1227057814
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)