Apr 27 (Reuters)- Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2015 Mar 31, 2014 Mar 31, 2016 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 183.63 167.37 184.00 85.00 (+9.7 pct) (+20.6 pct) Operating 21.10 16.98 19.50 5.80 (+24.3 pct) (+176.9 pct) Recurring 21.45 17.39 19.50 5.80 (+23.3 pct) (+169.2 pct) Net 14.71 15.33 15.50 4.20 (-4.0 pct) (+148.6 pct) EPS 143.19 yen 149.13 yen 150.88 40.88 Ann Div 36.00 yen 28.00 yen 36.00 yen -Q2 Div 6.00 yen 6.00 yen 10.00 yen -Q4 Div 30.00 yen 22.00 yen 26.00 yen NOTE - Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc is an information equipment maker affiliated to Hitachi Ltd. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on.