Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 28 SoftBank Corp :
* Says to sell part of its stake in Gungho back to Gungho
* Says Gungho will no longer be qualified as a subsidiary and will become an associate
* Says its voting rights stake in Gungho will fall to 28.41 percent from 40.15 percent now Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order