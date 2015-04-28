April 28 Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 44.7 percent y/y at 241.2 million yuan ($38.88 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 29

