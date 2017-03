April 28 Tande Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($161.20 million) medium-term notes and up to 2 billion yuan bonds in private placement

* Says unit plans to boost property subsidiary's capital by 662.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1z9jXZT; bit.ly/1GDCjVJ; bit.ly/1PRKsHJ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)