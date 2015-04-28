April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 12, 2022

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.371

Payment Date May 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, ANZ Banking, Bank Vontobel

Daiwa Capital, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, KBC &

Rabobank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875pct (selling 1.575 pct & 0.30 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched off the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1227593933

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)