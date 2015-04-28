April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date May 12, 2022
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.371
Payment Date May 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, ANZ Banking, Bank Vontobel
Daiwa Capital, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, KBC &
Rabobank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875pct (selling 1.575 pct & 0.30 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched off the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1227593933
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)