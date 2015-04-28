Apr 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Infra Foch SAS
(Infra Foch )
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 16,2025
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 105.1090
Reoffer price 105.1090
Reoffer yield 1.566 pct
Spread 107 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date May 07,2015
Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB & RBS
Ratings BBB (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 650 million euro when fungible
Parent ISIN FR0012716603
ISIN FR0012236669
