April 28 Cloud Live Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net loss widens to 683.7 million yuan ($110.21 million)

* Says Q1 swings to net loss of 52.4 million yuan versus net profit of 19.5 million yuan year ago

* Says sets aside assets impairment provision of 437.6 million yuan in 2014

* Says trading of shares to halt on Apr 29 and resume on Apr 30 when it will implement delisting risk warning

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J6nNDo; bit.ly/1Ful1J4; bit.ly/1Ij1j3M; bit.ly/1AaREW8; bit.ly/1zjFoba

