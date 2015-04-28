April 28 Silver Plaza Group Co ltd

* Says plans to acquire retail assets for 4.2 billion yuan ($677.04 million) from its shareholders via shares issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on april 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bPzrbf ; bit.ly/1dosSx1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2035 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)