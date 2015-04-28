April 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Emirates Telecommunication Corp Ltd

Issue Amount $400 million

Maturity Date June 18, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 101.1060

Reoffer price 101.1060

Yield 2.093

Spread 72.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date May 05, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & NBAD

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA- (S&P) &

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1221786681

