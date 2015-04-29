UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 LG Electronics Inc :
* Says firm's overall Q2 profit will improve vs Q1
* Expects Q2 revenue to rise by double-digit rate versus Q1 on launch of new products, seasonal demand for air-conditioning products Further company coverage: (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources