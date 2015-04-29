BRIEF-BrainCool System approved for marketing and sales in Australia
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
April 29 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says Q1 net profit up 27.42 percent y/y at 182.65 million yuan ($29.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DJI7GU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction