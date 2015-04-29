BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports CFO retirement
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
April 29 Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 82.0 percent y/y at 3.4 billion yuan ($548.48 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 258.6 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ODwiNd; bit.ly/1PXgthj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2o6i9j3) Further company coverage: