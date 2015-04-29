April 29 Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 82.0 percent y/y at 3.4 billion yuan ($548.48 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 258.6 percent y/y at 2.6 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ODwiNd; bit.ly/1PXgthj

