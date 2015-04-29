April 29 Beijing Xinwei Telecom Technology Group Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net profit up 10.7 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($290.37 million)

* Says Q1 swings back to black with net profit of 305.7 million yuan versus net loss of 11.4 million yuan year ago

