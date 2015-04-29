April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Santander Chile

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date May 19, 2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 100.086

Reoffer price 100.086

Yield 0.363 pct

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

