BRIEF-Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group unit to sell trading firm for 175 mln yuan
April 6 Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corp :
April 30 Founder Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 61.5 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($290.21 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 121 percent y/y at 970.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AiUM2g; bit.ly/1KvPpTy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2025 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
April 6 Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group Corp :
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market