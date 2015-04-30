April 30 Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 4.5 percent y/y at 11.2 billion yuan ($1.81 billion)

* Says board approves Hong Kong branch to issue up to $5 billion medium-term notes

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bWPuUW; bit.ly/1JU6p4O

