April 30 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd

* Says swings to red in 2014 with net loss of 449.5 million yuan ($72.48 million) vs net profit of 3.5 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 net loss widens to 5.82 million yuan from 5.80 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I0bcog; bit.ly/1zfeJvI

Further company coverage:

($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)