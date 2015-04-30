UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel Co Ltd
* Says swings to red in 2014 with net loss of 449.5 million yuan ($72.48 million) vs net profit of 3.5 million yuan year ago
* Says Q1 net loss widens to 5.82 million yuan from 5.80 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I0bcog; bit.ly/1zfeJvI
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources