April 30 Tianjin Good Hand Railway Holding Co Ltd

* Says swings back to black in 2014 with net profit of 5.8 million yuan ($934,926) from net loss of 452.1 million yuan year ago

* Says Q1 net loss narrows to 9.85 million yuan from 10.50 millionl yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HT7r27; bit.ly/1I0c8sN

($1 = 6.2037 Chinese yuan renminbi)