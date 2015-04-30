UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 30 Beijing Wangfujing Department Store Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 384.1 million yuan ($61.93 million) in shopping centre project in Harbin city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bh9ZKM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2018 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources