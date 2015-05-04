(Refiles to alter company RIC for further company coverage)

May 4 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd

* Says to acquire rest of the 49 percent in Thunisoft Credit (Beijing) Software Co Ltd for 183.75 million yuan ($29.60 million) via cash, share issue

* Says shares have resumed trade on May 4

