May 4 Guangdong CHJ Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($241.60 million)via private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on May 5

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1I7Xw9b; bit.ly/1FKnNKm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)