May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 11, 2020

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.514

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1230340157

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 11, 2020

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Reoffer price 102.518

ISIN XS1230342955

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 11, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB & Nordea Bank AB

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Denoms (M) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)