UPDATE 1-Nigerian ex-oil minister charged with money laundering - crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
May 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Swedbank AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 11, 2020
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.514
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN XS1230340157
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.5 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 11, 2020
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Reoffer price 102.518
ISIN XS1230342955
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date May 11, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB & Nordea Bank AB
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (M) 1
ABUJA, April 5 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Nigeria its economy needs urgent reform in a report published on Wednesday that highlighted the risks to growth for the recession-hit country and the dangers of a volatile foreign exchange market.
MILAN, April 5 Italian clothing group Benetton has named a fashion industry expert as its new boss to help revive its brand in the face of growing competition from rivals such as Swedish retailer H&M and Inditex's Zara.