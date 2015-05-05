May 4 Nine companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details:

SHANGHAI

* Shanghai Hile Bio-Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 6.81 yuan per share, aims to raise 476.7 million yuan ($76.79 million) in Shanghai IPO : bit.ly/1cfNWp7

* Xinjiang Xuefeng Sci-Tech (Group) Co Ltd sets IPO price at 4.98 yuan per share, aims to raise 410.1 million yuan ($66.07 million) in Shanghai IPO : bit.ly/1GWElxA

* Shanghai Xintonglian Packaging Co Ltd sets IPO price at 14.31 yuan per share, aims to raise 286.2 million yuan ($46.11 million) in Shanghai IPO : bit.ly/1zJo6o2

SHENZHEN

* Beijing New Oriental Star Petrochemical Engineering Co Ltd sets IPO price at 7.49 yuan per share, aims to raise 189.8 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO : bit.ly/1F356CT

* Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.87 yuan per share, aims to raise 255.6 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO : bit.ly/1bZesm1

* Wuxi Lead Auto Equipment Co Ltd sets IPO price at 21.21 yuan per share, aims to raise 360.6 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO : bit.ly/1IcxvHf

* All Winner Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 12.73 yuan per share, aims to raise 509.2 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO : bit.ly/1E2ZouY

* Navtech Inc sets IPO price at 14.01 yuan per share, aims to raise 294.2 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO : bit.ly/1dJtRb3

* Beijing Ctrowell Technology Corporation Ltd sets IPO price at 6.88 yuan per share, aims to raise 240.8 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO : bit.ly/1ETq0Cq

($1 = 6.2077 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)