May 5 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 981.2 million yuan ($158.15 million) in private placement of shares

* Says plans to boost medical technology firm's capital by 208 million yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on May 6

