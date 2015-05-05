BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower First Gulf Bank PJSC (FGB)
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 27, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 100.359
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's) &
A+ (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN CH0278875940
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.