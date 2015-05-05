BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AF AB
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 12, 2020
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 115 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 12, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (m) 1
Governing Law Sweden
ISIN SE0007074620
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.