* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 Deluxe Family Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest up to 750 million yuan ($120.85 million)in acquiring new shares issued by Xiamen International Bank
* Says plans to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan in private placement of shares for acquisition and other projects
* Says plans to acquire graphene firm for 750 million yuan
* Says plans to boost capital in robot firm by 700 million yuan
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 6
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.
DOHA, April 5 Qatar Petroleum (QP) and ExxonMobil will start drilling for oil and gas off the southern coast of Cyprus in 2018, the Qatari firm said after signing an exploration and production sharing contract with the Mediterranean island.