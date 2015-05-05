May 5 Haining China Leather Market Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.7 billion yuan ($273.94 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GMcH3N; bit.ly/1KJgpyN

($1 = 6.2058 Chinese yuan renminbi)