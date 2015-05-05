May 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Thuringia, Freistaat

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 12, 2025

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 98.8880

Reoffer price 98.8880

Spread Minus 13 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date May 12, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Helaba, LBBW, Nord, LB & WGZ

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Global DIP programme

ISIN DE000A14KJ84

