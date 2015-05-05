BRIEF-Lbs Bina Group declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share
* Declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share (exempt from income tax) Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nWRNhy) Further company coverage:
May 5 Bank Of Baroda Ltd
* Says to cut base rate by 25 basis points from 10.25 percent to 10.00 percent, effective May 6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
* Declares special dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share (exempt from income tax) Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nWRNhy) Further company coverage:
April 5 Indian shares clocked a record closing high on Wednesday helped by a rally in auto and realty stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy meet due this week.
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of share capital by way of preferential issue to government of India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: