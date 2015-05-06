May 6 Five companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details:

SHANGHAI

* Zhejiang Goldensea Environment Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 5.39 yuan ($0.8691) per share, aims to raise 283.0 million yuan in Shanghai IPO : bit.ly/1GYbTLE

* Pulike Biological Engineering Inc sets IPO price at 15.52 yuan per share, aims to raise 620.8 million yuan in Shanghai IPO : bit.ly/1FOz6kP

* Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co Ltd sets IPO price at 19.58 yuan per share, aims to raise 500.5 million yuan in Shanghai IPO : bit.ly/1c3tqY9

* Hunan Aihua Group Co Ltd sets IPO price at 20.74 yuan per share, aims to raise 1.04 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO : bit.ly/1GYcxJd

SHENZHEN

* Shanxi Yongdong Chemistry Industry Co Ltd sets IPO price at 13.56 yuan per share, aims to raise 334.9 million yuan in Shenzhen IPO : bit.ly/1Iem00A

($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)