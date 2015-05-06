May 6 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to acquire 74.9 percent stake in Lyomark Pharma GmbH and 74.9 percent stake in Bendalis GmbH for up to 200 million yuan

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 7

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1JPPHan ; bit.ly/1IgbI1o

