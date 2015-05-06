BRIEF-Jinling Pharmaceutical to pay cash 1.7 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.7 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
May 6 Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire 74.9 percent stake in Lyomark Pharma GmbH and 74.9 percent stake in Bendalis GmbH for up to 200 million yuan
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 7
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1JPPHan ; bit.ly/1IgbI1o
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.7 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
March 28 Zhuhai Hokai Medical Instruments Co Ltd :