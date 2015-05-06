May 6 Restaurant chain operator Wingstop Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday to raise up to $86.25 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The company, which claims to be the world's largest casual restaurant chain serving chicken wings, operates 712 restaurants across 36 U.S. states and 6 countries.

Wingstop said in a filing that about 97 percent of its restaurant base was franchised as of Dec. 27 and its average transaction size last year was $15.61. (bit.ly/1dNupge)

The company has spread its wings to Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia and Singapore, housing a total of 41 franchised restaurants outside the United States.

Roark Capital Partners, a private equity firm that focuses on consumer, business and environmental service companies, is the principal stakeholder in Wingstop.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Baird are among the underwriters for the IPO.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The Dallas-based company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "WING".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)