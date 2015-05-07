May 7 Tianjin Faw Xiali Automobile Co Ltd , Faw Car Co Ltd

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 8 after parent FAW Group said Xu Ping would become chairman

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 8 after parent FAW Group said Xu Ping would become chairman

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Klbe7r ; bit.ly/1JtdWYn

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)