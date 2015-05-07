May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower UBS AG, acting through its London Branch

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 28bp

ISIN XS1232125259

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date May 15, 2018

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.813

Reoffer yield 0.563 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 68.0bp

Over the OBL 166

ISIN XS1232125416

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 15, 2015

Lead Manager(s) UBS, ABN AMRO, ING, LBBW, NORD/LB, Santander GBM, SEB

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

