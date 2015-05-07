May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Votorantim Cimentos SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 13, 2022
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 98.542
Reoffer price 98.542
Yield 3.737 pct
Spread 310 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date May 13, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CITI, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Voto, BB, BAML, Mitsubishi & Santander
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB (S&P),
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Reg S ISIN XS1232126810
144A ISIN XS1232127115
