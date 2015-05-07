May 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Colgate-Palmolive Co
(Colgate-Palmolive)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 14,2019
Coupon 3-month euribor + 23 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date May 14,2015
Lead Manager(s) ANZ, BBVA & Santander
Ratings Aa3(Moody's), AA-(S&P)&
AA-(Fitch)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law NY
ISIN XS1230926609
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)