BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 8 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd : * Says wins 170 billion won ($156.18 million) order to supply B777 Nacelle Fitting from Boeing Commercial Airplane * Expects contract will be completed by 2030 Source text in Korean: (bit.ly/1KoHLcT) Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,088.5000 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)
LONDON, March 23 Britain's markets watchdog has resumed its investigation into payments made by Barclays in the course of a 2008 emergency fundraising, after reviewing new evidence that could see it reconsider a 50 million-pound ($62 million) fine imposed in 2013.